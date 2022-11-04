1934

The Last Round-up

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1934

Studio

Paramount

Randolph Scott plays Jim Cleve, one of several volunteers keeping the US-Mexican border safe on behalf of American settlers. Ostensibly the hero, Cleve is actually out-heroed by the film's nominal villain, outlaw leader Jack Kells (Monte Blue). It is Kells who brings about the story's happy ending, sacrificing his own life to ensure the blissful future of young lovers Cleve and Joan Randall (Barbara Fritchie).

Cast

Randolph ScottJim Cleve
Barbara FritchieJoan Randall (as Barbara Adams)
Monte BlueJack Kells
Fred KohlerSam Gulden
Fuzzy KnightCharles Bunko McGee
Richard CarleJudge Savin

View Full Cast >

Images