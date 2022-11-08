The Last Scream

Not Available

"A phantasmagoria of light, stretched across a pair of nights and days. The emphasis here is on performance, and the accumulation of seeing, the visible palimpsest of memory that arrives in bursts of overexposure or else staggered views of the same scene. What other medium can bring together the gifts of prophecy and nostalgia? A deftly lensed stage show gives way to a staging of childhood, and then a woman who is also a child emerges from the scrum, reminding us, like Freud, that our deepest pleasures are infantile. The sensation of colour. Those shapes." —Mike Hoolboom