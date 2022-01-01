1994

The Last Seduction

  • Thriller
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 1994

Studio

October Films

Looking to escape her unhappy marriage, villainous femme fatale Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband, Clay (Bill Pullman), to sell cocaine, then steals the profits and runs out on him. She stops in a small town en route to Chicago, where she ensnares her next conquest, insurance man Mike Swale (Peter Berg). After getting a job at his insurance company, Bridget convinces Mike to run a scam -- but things take a deadly turn when she recruits him to help get rid of her husband.

Cast

Linda FiorentinoBridget Gregory
Bill PullmanClay Gregory
Peter BergMike Swale
J. T. WalshFrank Griffith
Bill NunnHarlan
Michael RayssesPhone Sales Rep.

