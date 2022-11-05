1969

The Last Shot You Hear

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 1969

Studio

Not Available

Charles Nordeck (Hugh Marlowe) is a successful marriage counselor whose own marriage is on the rocks. When his wife Anne (Patricia Haines) seeks a divorce, Charles refuses to sign the papers fearing the bad publicity could ruin his career. The adulterous Anne then convinces her lover Peter (William Dysart) to kill her husband and make it look like a robbery.

Cast

Hugh MarloweCharles Nordeck
Zena WalkerEileen Forbes
Patricia HainesAnne Nordeck
William DysartPeter Marriott
Thorley WaltersGen. Jowett
Lionel MurtonRubens

