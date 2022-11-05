The Last Shot You Hear

Charles Nordeck (Hugh Marlowe) is a successful marriage counselor whose own marriage is on the rocks. When his wife Anne (Patricia Haines) seeks a divorce, Charles refuses to sign the papers fearing the bad publicity could ruin his career. The adulterous Anne then convinces her lover Peter (William Dysart) to kill her husband and make it look like a robbery.
|Hugh Marlowe
|Charles Nordeck
|Zena Walker
|Eileen Forbes
|Patricia Haines
|Anne Nordeck
|William Dysart
|Peter Marriott
|Thorley Walters
|Gen. Jowett
|Lionel Murton
|Rubens
