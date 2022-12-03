Not Available

Conflict and tension looms heavily across the broken remains of a distant, post-apocalyptic world. Controlled by a race of oppressive genetically-enhanced humans, the last natural-born humans have no choice but to bow down to their rule. The only alternative is to wander the vast wastelands surrounding the last habitable city, whilst relentlessly hunted by roaming pack of mutated monsters. Meanwhile, outside the towering walls of the citadel, aboard a massive hulking army tank, an uprising occurs amongst the natural-born crew. Their hope lies in the legend of the Republic of EZO: said to return aboard the last starship....