The Last Station

Not Available

There is Luis, pushing his walker forward as he drags along the lawn chair he likes to sit on. And Dorian, a crutch under each arm, making frantic efforts to get the payphone working. And then Sara, legally blind and searching for the sink by feel. One of the residents has his own radio station and plays nostalgic songs and other recordings he makes for his housemates outside, like the sound of the sea. He also keeps his listeners informed of the latest news - which mostly consists of obituaries. These various portraits of people who have been forgotten by the outside world but still have a very rich inner life are beautifully filmed - every shot is like a painting, with the natural light playing an important supporting role.