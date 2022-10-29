Not Available

It's Christmas break at the McDonald house, but silent nights--and days--are nowhere to be found. With the children's constant bickering, pretty packages and a sweet-smelling tree don't come close to filling the McDonald home with the true spirit of the first Christmas. Then Mom remembers an old tradition of building a soft bed for Baby Jesus one straw at a time. Each time someone secretly does something nice for another family member, he or she gets to add a single straw to the manager. Soon the children's quarreling and negative feelings subside and the homemade crib fills with straw. But for one family member, a required act of kindness becomes more than he can take. Inspired by a true story with both heart and humor. The Last Straw may forever change the way your family celebrates Christmas.