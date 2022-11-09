The Last Summer Of My Childhood

Not Available

The movie started in primary school, and then the children came home during the summer vacation. In this summer vacation, they will form an important ideological change, that is, how to face the upcoming junior high school life. He accidentally learned the feelings of his brother-in-law and his female classmate. Even a short love touched him greatly and he began to realize that life is not always beautiful. The scene at the end was also in school, but it was already junior high school. He had completed the transformation of his life and stood on a new road. Everyone has his own childhood, and everyone's childhood will end. However, not everyone's childhood will definitely and accurately end in a certain year. The little boy in our story had a longer childhood until he was about to enter junior high school.