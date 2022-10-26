1961

The Last Sunset

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 1961

Studio

Brynaprod S.A.

Brendan O'Malley arrives at the Mexican home of old flame Belle Breckenridge to find her married to a drunkard getting ready for a cattle drive to Texas. Hot on O'Malley's heels is lawman Dana Stribling who has a personal reason for getting him back into his jurisdiction. Both men join Breckenridge and his wife on the drive. As they near Texas tensions mount, not least because Stribling is starting to court Belle and O'Malley is increasingly drawn by her daughter Missy.

Cast

Kirk DouglasBrendan 'Bren' O'Malley
Dorothy MaloneBelle Breckenridge
Joseph CottenJohn Breckenridge
Carol LynleyMelissa 'Missy' Breckenridge
Neville BrandFrank Hobbs
Regis ToomeyMilton Wing

Images