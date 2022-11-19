The Last Suspect

Not Available

Danny Breznitz, late 40s, a detective in the Tel Aviv Police, is hospitalized following a near-fatal car accident. His relationship with his sexy mistress, Eva, early 30s, is falling apart, and his obsession with her is pushing Eva even further away. Living in the same apartment with Ruthie, his wife, are the only remains of their childless marriage. Following convalescence, Breznitz is handed an insignificant case by his hostile superior which he considers beneath him. But when an unknown body is found in the woods, and nobody cares, Dani finds a cause he can believe in. He makes a tour-de-force of Israel's "low- life" – an Arab intellectual who wants to admit to a murder he has not committed, a prostitute turned hairdresser, a pimp who poses as a born-again Jew, a homosexual artist who was excommunicated by his parents. The journey becomes an obsession that threatens to kill him but Breznitz wouldn't stop until he reveals the shocking truth...