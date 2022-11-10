1988

The Last Temptation of Christ

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1988

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jesus (Willem Dafoe), a humble Judean carpenter beginning to see that he is the son of God, is drawn into revolutionary action against the Roman occupiers by Judas (Harvey Keitel) -- despite his protestations that love, not violence, is the path to salvation. The burden of being the savior of mankind torments Jesus throughout his life, leading him to doubt. As he is put to death on the cross, Jesus is tempted by visions of an ordinary life married to Mary Magdalene (Barbara Hershey).

Cast

Harvey KeitelJudas Iscariot
Barbara HersheyMary Magdalene
David BowiePontius Pilatus
Harry Dean StantonPaulus
Paul GrecoZealot
Verna BloomMary, Mother of Jesus

Images