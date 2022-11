Not Available

From the brain behind Randy Writes a Novel and Randy is Sober comes another immaculately crafted narrative of existential tomfoolery. Filmed in front of a live audience at a Lithuanian Club Ballroom in the spring of 2013, this timeless masterpiece features music from infamous pirate-convict-rock maniac Jimmy Stewart (The Miserable Little Bastards) and masterful stage direction from the incomparable Alex Papps (Play School).