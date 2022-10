Not Available

Once the most celebrated masters of tightrope dancing in Armenia, Zhora (76) and Knyaz (77) are the only surviving performers who can keep this traditional art alive. Longtime bitter rivals, they come together to train the only student of tightrope dancing left in their country. Hovsep, a 16-year-old orphan boy, must decide whether or not to accept the role of the last tightrope dancer in Armenia, in a society that has abandoned both him and this ancient art form.