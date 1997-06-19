1997

The Last Time I Committed Suicide

  • Drama

Release Date

June 19th, 1997

Studio

Tapestry Films

Neal Cassady is living the beat life during the 1940s, working at The Tire Yard and and philandering around town. However, he has visions of a happy life with kids and a white picket fence. When his girlfried, Joan, tries to kill herself he gets scared and runs away. But when Joan reappears will he take the chance at that happiness, or will he turn his back on it?

Cast

Keanu ReevesHarry
Claire ForlaniJoan
Gretchen MolCherry Mary
Adrien BrodyBen
John DoeLewis
Jim HaynieJerry

