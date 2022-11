Not Available

Southern Italy, the end of summer: the Durati family lives in an isolated house amidst the imposing rocky landscape. Both protected and cut off from everything, they are connected to the outside world by a single road that runs through their olive tree plantation. Today, as they prepare to celebrate the older sister’s impending wedding, time flies in this secluded reality. Dora, Matteo, Renzo and Alice Durati don’t realize this is their last day alive.