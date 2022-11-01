The Last Vampire On Earth

Not Available

Chloe is a college student studying Anthropology. Aurelius is studying Hematology. They seemingly have nothing in common, except both have a secret. When brought together in a Literature Class, Chloe and Aurelius seem like the most unlikely of friends. Chloe is a pastor's daughter. Aurelius is a pale loner. When Chloe reaches out to try and befriend him surprising things happen. This is a story of humanity, love, and blind superstition. It's amazing what can happen when you reach out to a stranger. Your whole world might get turned upside down.