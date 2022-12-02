The Last Wolf: Karl Edward Wagner

Not Available

Karl Edward Wagner was one of the most accomplished dark fantasy and horror writers in the world during the 1970’s and 1980’s, but very few outside of his devoted cult of fans even know his name. Creator of the immortal antihero warrior Kane and the author of several cerebral tales of psychological horror, Karl gave his characters and settings a unique and chilling perspective. A rugged and imposing figure who resembled his red-bearded swordsman Kane, Karl’s life ultimately ended tragically in 1994 due to the ravages of alcohol, cutting short the career of a writer who should be considered a legend in the field of weird fiction. This feature-length documentary features Karl’s family, friends, and contemporaries like Ramsey Campbell, Peter Straub, and Dennis Etchison as they explore the life of the Last Wolf, a dark genius from a bygone era who, like Kane, remains immortal through his words.