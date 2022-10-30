Not Available

Anyone who cares about what has happened to our country since the public execution of President John F. Kennedy, simply MUST make time to see 'The Last Word On The Assassination.' This utterly stunning, unforgettable event features 'The Garrison Tapes'...the definitive documentary on the horror that changed America and the world...followed by a fascinating panel of the most knowledgeable, brilliant writers in the field: Jim Marrs, Joan Mellen and Dick Russell. Along with Host and Garrison film executive producer, John Barbour, these searingly knowledgeable researchers present amazing and startling NEW material about the assassination which fills many crucial gaps in the story, shredding the vile, official coverup and leaving the viewer with the final answer to the question: Who killed John F. Kennedy?