The Late George Apley

George and Catherine Apley of Boston lead a proper life in the proper social circle, as did the Apleys before them. When grown daughter Eleanor falls in love with Howard (from New York!), and son John with Myrtle (from Worcester!), the ordered life of the Apley home on Beacon Street is threatened, as is the hoped-for union of John and Apley-cousin Agnes.
|Ronald Colman
|George Apley
|Peggy Cummins
|Eleanor 'Ellie' Apley
|Vanessa Brown
|Agnes Willing
|Mildred Natwick
|Amelia Newcombe
|Richard Haydn
|Horatio Willing
|Nydia Westman
|Jane Willing
