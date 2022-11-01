1947

The Late George Apley

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 18th, 1947

Studio

Not Available

George and Catherine Apley of Boston lead a proper life in the proper social circle, as did the Apleys before them. When grown daughter Eleanor falls in love with Howard (from New York!), and son John with Myrtle (from Worcester!), the ordered life of the Apley home on Beacon Street is threatened, as is the hoped-for union of John and Apley-cousin Agnes.

Cast

Ronald ColmanGeorge Apley
Peggy CumminsEleanor 'Ellie' Apley
Vanessa BrownAgnes Willing
Mildred NatwickAmelia Newcombe
Richard HaydnHoratio Willing
Nydia WestmanJane Willing

