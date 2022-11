Not Available

A tribute to the days when the words "gay" and "queer" took on a cheerier and weirder meaning (respectively) back in old movies from the 20s up to the 70s. I only used clips from movies I could think of or find quotes from online, so if anyone out there has any additional usages of "gay" and "queer" in old movies, let me know so I can start up a sequel. Dedicated to all in the LGBT community, as well as the fine people at Turner Classic Movies for inspiring this project.*