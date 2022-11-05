The Law and the Outlaw

Not Available

Dakota Wilson escapes from the Deer Lodge Penitentiary, and, after a period of quietness, secures a position on the Diamond S ranch, owned by Buffalo Watson. Ruth, the daughter of the ranch owner, one day sees Dakota's display of horsemanship, and the admiration thus aroused soon ripens into love, much against the protest of the family. Ruth's love for Dakota is increased by his heroic deed when he rescues her from the malignant attentions of a rushing steer whose anger is aroused by the flowing red handkerchief about her neck. Dakota, who is riding ahead of the cowboys on a round-up expedition, catches sight of the steer heading for Ruth, and, spurring his broncho into a break-neck speed, reaches the side of the steer, leaps upon its hack, and, fastening his muscular arms on the frenzied beast's horns, brings him to the ground. In the midst of the ovation given him by the cowboys, Dakota is nabbed by Sheriff Mathers, who begins to march him back to the Deer Lodge Penitentiary.