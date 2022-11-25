The Lazy Fox

Not Available

In spring, the fox is busy partying. On the other hand, the diligent raccoon dog family works hard in the fields even in the hot summer and are ready for the fall harvest. The fox makes fun of the raccoon dog family sweating as they carry their crops and steals a rabbit’s food in front of the raccoon dogs. When cold winter comes, the raccoon dog family enjoy themselves around a fire, but the fox wanders in the snow searching for food. The fox works out a plan to rob the raccoon dogs of the stock of food in their warehouse by starting a phantom fire. The fox changes into the shape of a truck and gets away with the food, but a raccoon dog turns into a sleigh and chases it. A battle of transformation between the fox and raccoon dogs starts in the air. One raccoon dog, reduced to one wing is facing a tough fight, but his family helps him with an anti-aircraft gun and finally fights off the fox.