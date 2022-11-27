Not Available

The world is crying out for a new model of leadership, but what is it? One woman thinks she has the answer. Australian CEO and ‘dreamer’ Fabian Dattner leads an international group of 76 female scientists on an Antarctic voyage designed to transform them “into the sort of leaders they want to be.” Her hope is that once these women are primed to lead in science, they will be able to make meaningful change around the world. But on board, as the women’s deeply personal stories of workplace gender biases and more are revealed, Dattner’s own leadership style and philosophy is severely tested. Set against the planet’s last untouched wilderness, The Leadership unearths the profoundly troubling systemic obstacles to women’s advancement in science and beyond.