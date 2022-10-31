The Leaf Woman and the Centuar

Not Available

The Leaf Woman and the Centaur is a stop-motion animated film that looks to reconcile a set of creation myths and re- establish the act of experiencing the story as their central component. Drawing on western science, Native American oral traditions, Judeo-Christian, and Hindu lore, as well as ancient Greek and pagan mythology, The Leaf Woman is a modern reinterpretation of the story of man. In the same way Paradise Lost articulated the felix culpa (beneficial fall of man) within the Biblical beginnings, or Dante's Inferno explored our ethical and spiritual scaffolding, The Leaf Woman and the Centaur will use the same basic tropes present in every creation myth to emphasize the value of an ancient experience that died with the cold logic of words.