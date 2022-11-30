Not Available

The League of Gentlemen return to the stage in 2018 for their first UK tour in over 12 years with their brand new 47-date show ‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’ In the 2 part show, the BAFTA award winning comedy troupe, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country. Showcasing classic sketches and hilarious new material featuring some of their most memorable characters including “locals” Edward and Tubbs Tattsyrup, theatre company Legz Akimbo, The Dentons and job centre trio Pauline, Mickey and Ross.