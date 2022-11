Not Available

Meet tough-as-nails Marine "Colonel" Bill Henderson, and P-51 Mustang flyboy Bill Brown. Now in their eighties, these ancient warriors return to the black sands of Iwo Jima to disciple a new generation in the art of Christian manhood. Joining these men are sons whose fathers never returned — the Isacks brothers and "Johnny Boy" Butler — all heirs to a treasure trove of fatherly wisdom penned from the battlefield.