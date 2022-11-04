The Leatherneck

Not Available

An odd little film about male bonding. At the end of WW I, two Americans (William Boyd and Robert Armstrong) befriend a simple minded German (Alan Hale) and win him over into becoming an American. All three are still peacetime officers in the US Marines when an unscrupulous character steals Boyd's girl and his two buddies go off to rescue her. When they don't come back, Boyd goes after them to rescue all. This is all done in flashback from a court martial trial for desertion. It's very simple-minded and innocent (silents were that). Mildly interesting to today's audiences, but nothing special. It did receive an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay