The Leftovers

A group of five people with different backgrounds challenge themselves by driving 200 miles along Australia's east coast, using vegetable oil as fuel and their own food sourced from waste containers. Without money, but with great commitment, the trip will be a test of both the endurance of the travelers and the society, whose overproduction ends up in the waste pile. An adventure with dedicated "dumpster dive" experts Paul and Mykel as guides. On the trip they also take Nick from Scotland, Swedish student Sofia and Krystal who just have to get away from Brisbane for a while.