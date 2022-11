Not Available

Renowned kickfighter Delon Tam a.k.a. Dorian Tan Tao-Liang (THE HOT, THE COOL, AND THE VICIOUS) stars in this butt-kicking kung fu fest, hailed by critics as one of the greatest kicker movies ever made! When Pan, a South China martial artist is defeated and killed by Tan, a North China challenger in a legfighter duel, Pan's younger brother Pak (Kang Peng) vows to crush Tan with his own unique style of ferocious footwork, The Leg Fighters is high-flying, brilliant kickfighting action!