A series of suspicious death cases take place. All the victims were terminal patients. Detective Hayato Inukai (Gou Ayano) and Detective Asuka Takachiho (Keiko Kitagawa) investigate the case. Through their investigation, they learn of a person known as "Dr. Death." He performs euthanasia by request. Meanwhile, Detective Hayato Inukai’s daughter Sayaka requests the help of Dr. Death. Sayaka suffers from a severe kidney disease.