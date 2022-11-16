Not Available

Karl Richter breathed new life into Bach's music by bringing it to new circles of listeners. The church musician Karl Richter (1926-1981) founded the Munich Bach Orchestra and Bach Choir in the 1950s and thus put into practice his new ideas of Bach interpretation. He departed from oppressively large orchestral arrangements, introduced a new simplicity, allowing the notes to turn directly into music. He kindled a blaze of enthusiasm for Bach that goes on to this day. "The Legacy of Karl Richter" documents the main milestones, events and people in the life of this great artist and personality. It shows his roots in the Saxon-Thuringian musical tradition and conveys something of the splendor of Karl Richter's interpretations of Bach and Handel, which remain unsurpassed to this day. Light is also shed upon the versatility of Richter's musical talent, which ranged far beyond Bach and Handel.