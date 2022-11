Not Available

Tsay Fu-ming was once an addicted gambler, being unemployed all the time, and only knew practicing boxing as soon as he had time. Nonetheless, he is still loved deeply by his girlfriend, Sheau Huey. After a fight, a village bully named Ah Lu bears enmity for Ming. Later he forces Fu-ming’s girlfriend to marry him and makes the village head to expel Fu-ming from the village.