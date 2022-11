Not Available

Genji Sokabe (Hakuryu) is a legendary hit-man who has just finished a 15-year prison stretch for killing the head of a rival gang. But Genji returns to a world where the old Yakuza codes of honour, vengeance and pride have been forgotten by a younger generation of criminals, and discovers that his old gang is now more concerned about money and finance. Taking up his guns once more, Genji sets out to teach the younger generation a lesson they will never forget.