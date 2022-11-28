The Legend of Charro Negro

Not Available

After releasing the Chupacabras, Leo San Juan decides that it is time to return together with his brother Nando to his grandmother's house. Halfway down the road, Charro Negro manages to confuse Leo and because of him, an innocent girl is dragged into the underworld. Leo is forced to repair the damage. Your friends will come to try to help you and get out of there as soon as possible. But it is no coincidence that the Charro has chosen to involve Leo, his intentions go beyond getting a new soul.