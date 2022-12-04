The Legend of Cryin' Ryan

Not Available

Adventure - The restless spirit of a former young bully known as Cryin' Ryan Greene (Ernie Lively) needs help leaving Earth and moving on to the other side. But he ca92n't find peace unless his brutal murder is solved, the killer identified and his name cleared. Unfortunately, it's been 40 years … but when Kris (Andi Eystad) runs into Ryan's tombstone while playing in the cemetery, she calls him up from the dead and comes to his aid after hearing his plea. - Andi Eystad, Michael Heidemann, Harrison Myers