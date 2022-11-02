The Legend of Lobo

1962

You'll be captivated as you track the legendary Lobo through an amazing Southwest adventure. Our story begins with Lobo as an adorable wolf cub and follows his growth into a fearless and majestic leader of the pack. At odds with the local cattlemen, the price on Lobo's head grows, attracting an expert wolf hunter. As they go head to head, Lobo's amazing survival instincts and family devotion leave the hunter with nothing but respect. With the rich narration of Rex Allen, and music from the legendary Sherman Brothers and the popular Sons Of The Pioneers, this is family entertainment at its best!