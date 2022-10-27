Not Available

The Legend of Love

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Shahjada Ijjat Beg comes to India with his caravan and settles in a town in Gujrat. Here he falls in love with Sohani, who keeps a shop in metal pots. Ijjat Beg buys pot from her with whatever money he had and they were attracted to each other. Sohni dispensed with her servant and kept Ijjat Beg instead. This gave them more opportunity to meet. This was a scandal in the town and Sohni was perforce married to Rehaman who was slightly off his head. Sohni continued her meeting Ijjat Beg who went out fishing. When the atmosphere became to hot for them they jointly took a water grave for their love.

Cast

Sunny DeolSunny Deol ... Mirza Izzat Beg
Poonam DhillonPoonam Dhillon ... Sohni
Pran Kewal SikandPran ... Tulla
Gulshan GroverGulshan Grover ... Noor
TanujaTulla's wife

