Maula Jatt 2 is an upcoming Pakistani action drama film directed and written by Bilal Lashari, co-produced by Faisal Rafi and Bilal Lashari under production banner of Crew Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to 1979 cult-classic Maula Jatt. The revealed cast includes Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi playing the lead roles along with Mahira Khan, Adnan Jaffar, Shamoon Abbasi and Humaima Malik