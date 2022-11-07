Not Available

In The Legend of Mortamuth Stanley, Brian Sheridan plays frustrated, delusional indie-film director Wilhelm Von Londshlongden. Writer/Director David Dietrich hits close to home with the film's satire of the making of low budget horror movies. Attempting historical accuracy, an outcast film crew, Glenn Norgren and Eric Danes, research and retrace the steps of the legendary Mortamuth Stanley Murders. But when Wilhelm casts Larry Luckman, an insane, creepy washed up theater professor played by Michael Petranech, and Larry almost kills his costar during filming, Wilhelm becomes obsessed with this idea of reality film making and pushes his star actor toward murder.