A teenager deeply consumed by fantasy struggles to form a meaningful connection - with the lead singer of his favourite band, and a fangirl who is quickly becoming something more. ​Pulsing with an eclectic rock soundtrack from The Midriffs, Super Defense and Loving, Prash Sampathkumaran has crafted a bittersweet ode to high school crushes, 90's nostalgia and the object of many a teenager's affections: the heartthrob with the guitar.