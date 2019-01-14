The 'Legend of Secret Pass' takes place in the mountains of the South West and involves Thunderbirds of Indian mythology and an animal refuge of mystical proportions. An unlikely troop of animals and humans are caught up in a clash of ageless magic. In this moment of crisis, the barest chance to avoid cataclysm falls into the hands of an Indian boy, Manu. Written by Erik Stoops
|Ron Perlman
|Parker
|Joe Pantoliano
|Chucksta
|Frankie Muniz
|Manu
|David Cross
|Loo
|Cheryl Hines
|Nitika
|Christy Carlson Romano
|Nica
