2019

The Legend Of Secret Pass

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2019

Studio

JC2 Animated Entertainment

The 'Legend of Secret Pass' takes place in the mountains of the South West and involves Thunderbirds of Indian mythology and an animal refuge of mystical proportions. An unlikely troop of animals and humans are caught up in a clash of ageless magic. In this moment of crisis, the barest chance to avoid cataclysm falls into the hands of an Indian boy, Manu. Written by Erik Stoops

Cast

Ron PerlmanParker
Joe PantolianoChucksta
Frankie MunizManu
David CrossLoo
Cheryl HinesNitika
Christy Carlson RomanoNica

