CG Animation Short Film "The Legend of Shangri-la" is adapted from the poem of the same title by the famous poet Tao Yuan Ming of Dong Jin Dynasty over 1000 years ago. By applying Chinese traditional painting techniques and papercutting to CG, IDMT created this unique animation film with the style and movement of Shan-Xi shadow puppet show. The combination results in this original 3D CG short film with its unique visual style. It tranquilly depicts Peach Blossom Valley (known to the western culture as Shangri-La), the earthly paradise, in Dong Jin people's mind and their desire to return to happy and harmonic life.