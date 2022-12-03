Not Available

The Legend of Shanyu Town

    In order to protect the elders of the family, Guo Er, the genius girl from Warrior League comes to Shan Yu Valley, a place where humans and mutants live together peacefully She comes across He Bi Qiang, a rogue who lives by his wits. Under the guidance of the Mediator, Gao Yao, the three of them are involved in a series of supernatural cases triggered by the ancient artifact Energy Crystal. While the love-hate relationship between Guo Er and He Bi Qiang escalates, He Bi Qiang dies unexpectedly and turns into a puppet for a fathomable adversary. Guo Er must release him from this spell.

