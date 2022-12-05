The Legend of Siren XX

Not Available

Fumi is by “Kagami-Ike Pond”, deep in the mountains… Her class room teacher could not fight his strong urge as he watched her body through her blouse drenched in rain…Keisuke waits for Fumi at the meeting spot to confess his love. Classmates surround Keisuke. Fumi and the teacher both went missing on that rainy day. A few years later…Keisuke had left his life in Tokyo, and attempts a handgun suicide, but is spotted by his old classmates Kohei and Tatsumi. They explain to him their plan of starting a fraudulent business of selling water from Kagami-Ike pond as “The Water of Eternity” via the internet, and tell him that he should join them. They were also classmates with Atsuko, Kohei’s girlfriend, is also delighted to know that he had returned home.