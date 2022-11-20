The Legend of Sorrow Creek

Not Available

Kayla and Jesse loved spending their childhood summers at their grandfather's secluded cottage in the pristine mountains of rural New England. Now, fifteen years since their last visit, the sisters return along with Kayla's boyfriend Dean and his best-friend Tobe for a much-needed break from their busy lives in New York. But when a simple fishing accident leads the foursome to follow an unexplored shortcut through the woods, the lives of this small group of friends are shattered forever as they suddenly find themselves facing the shocking and terrible curse of one of America's most haunted places. Written by Michael Penning