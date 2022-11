Not Available

From the star and director of "The Storm Riders" come this turbo- charged action drama. Pop superstar Ekin Cheng is Sky, an underground drag car racer king. After winning yet another race, Sky was framed by his rival Hung (Simon Yam). On the run in Thailand, Sky hooks up with his long lost father, himself a legendary racer, who steers his son back on course for the ultimate showdown with Hung.