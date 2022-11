Not Available

During the day Paola is an ordinary primary school teacher, but at night, she turns into…The Christmas Witch, a magical creature who brings gifts to the good kids. One night, Paola disappears, kidnapped by Mr. Johnny, a cruel Toymaker who got his childhood ruined by the Witch and is now seeking revenge. A group of six brave pupils who found out their teacher's secret, will live an extraordinary adventure to rescue her. Will they be able to save Paola and Christmas?