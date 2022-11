Not Available

In his last and only long film Hans-Jakob Siber tells the legend of the old shepherd Xeudi, who sells his property and henceforth finds no peace in the style of a rock opera. Accompanied by psychedelic music of the pop group The Mandrake Memorial and purely visually narrated, Siber's Xeudi is a hypnotic trip to the inner world of the old shepherd and the mountains, in which he lives.