The Legend of the Psychotic Forest Ranger is a B horror movie straight out of the 80s. After taking a wrong turn down an abandoned road, the Jock, the Joker, the Blond Bimbo & the Paranoid Brunette run out of gas and find themselves stranded in the middle of the woods. What a total drag. What was that noise? Why is everyone vanishing? Is it all one of Bradley's dumb practical jokes, or could The Legend be true? Your compass can't help you in these woods.