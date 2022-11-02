The Legend of the Three Trees

Vivid visual imagery brings this classic legend to life. Told simply, in language even the youngest family members will understand, the story begins with three young trees who dream - as all children do - of doing big deeds. When the woodcutters come, the trees each find that the reality of their existence doesn't match their dreams... and yet... This touching story contains a simple lesson about God's Plan for every life, told in a way that will touch hearts. Narrated by Hal Holbrook.
|Hal Holbrook
|Narrator
View Full Cast >